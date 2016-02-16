You've heard beloved Disney songs like "Let It Go" and "Part of Your World" in English, the language in which the films were originally released. (You may even have them memorized.) But as E! Online explains, Disney releases its movies in other languages internationally, too. And hearing characters sing in the languages they would have spoken adds a beautiful dimension to the classic songs.
Sure, "Reflection" from Mulan is a great karaoke number to belt out with your friends. But have you ever heard it performed in Mandarin Chinese, the way Mulan's character would have sung it? The YouTube channel Movie Munchies has compiled side-by-side performances of Disney songs, sung in English and in the characters' native languages.
Tunes given the dual-language treatment include "Let It Go," sung in Norwegian, "Part of Your World," performed in Danish, along with a number of other classic Disney tunes sung in languages true to the characters. So far, Movie Munchies has created two video compilations featuring songs from various Disney favorites. Check out the native-language tunes, below.
