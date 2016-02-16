Trevor Noah Dishes Out A Brutal Kardashian-West Diss

Kanye West was notably absent from the Grammys stage and red carpet. After he commanded the internet with his Twitter rants, it was kind of surprising that he didn't pop up at some point during the show and disrupt everything.
But with his absence came the opportunity for other artists to take the stage and have unforgettable performances. One of those artists was Kendrick Lamar.
His performance was powerful, thought-provoking, and a highlight of the show. TV host and comedian Trevor Noah agreed in a tweet, deeming Lamar #KingKendrick for the night.
But not without including a jab toward West.
But with his absence came the opportunity for other artists to take the stage and have unforgettable performances. One of those artists was Kendrick Lamar.
His performance was powerful, thought-provoking, and a highlight of the show. TV host and comedian Trevor Noah agreed in a tweet, deeming Lamar #KingKendrick for the night.
But not without including a jab toward West.
Advertisement
Kendrick is what Kanye would have been if the Kardashians didn't get him.#GRAMMYs #KingKendrick— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) February 16, 2016
He didn't tag West or Kardashian in the tweet, but we anticipate an aggressive response from West. West is hot off the release of The Life of Pablo, so any diss of his music is probably not going to go over well.
And if there's one thing that Kanye loves more than Kanye, it's his wife and family.
A few days earlier, West was also considering his own lack of Grammys, but, unsurprisingly, he decided to blame that on the Grammys instead of himself.
I'm practicing my Grammy Speech. I'm not going to the Grammys unless they promise me the Album of the Year!!!— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
I made Dark Fantasy and Watch the Throne in one year and wasn't nominated for either ... I will have over 100 Grammys before I die.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
We guess West won't be a guest on The Daily Show anytime soon.
Advertisement