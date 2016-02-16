Ever look back on your childhood and think to yourself, Um, WTF Mom and Dad? Well, good news: Celebrities have weird parents, too. In a new video for Vanity Fair, stars from Chelsea Handler to John Krasinski recall the bizarre shit their parents did when the celebs were kids — that they didn't realize was unusual until they grew up.



Lily-Rose Depp shared a particularly fascinating bit about father Johnny Depp and mother Vanessa Paradis. When Lily-Rose cut her bangs in fourth grade, her parents put the hair in a plastic baggie and saved it. While it's not clear whether that years-old hair is still around, it's still a slightly creepy but mostly hilarious memory.



Other amusing revelations? John Krasinski's parents put him in a onesie with a creepy-ass clown on it. Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard's parents named their children after where they were conceived. Actress Chloë Sevigny's mom breast-fed her until she was 3-and-a-half or 4 years old. And Mindy Project actor Adam Pally's dad made him listen to the lobsters they caught die in the pot. We think Chelesea Handler had the best answer, though. "Everything my parents did when I was a child was weird," she said. "And I knew it then and I know it now. And they should both me ashamed of themselves." Check out the rest of the confessions, below.



