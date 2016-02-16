At last night's Grammy Awards, the outfits were lavish. The couples were adorable. The gift bags were extravagant. But, the backstage refreshments? Not quite as fancy as you might imagine.
Eater reports McDonald's Egg McMuffins were being offered backstage at the Grammys, in case someone felt the need for some familiar fast food. Nathan Slavik, a writer for music site DJBooth, tweeted out a photo of an intern in charge of getting McMuffins to the people backstage. He captioned the photo, "Straight up have interns walking around handing out Egg McMuffins backstage (I am not above a McMuffin)."
Advertisement
Straight up have interns walking around handing out Egg McMuffins backstage (I am not above a McMuffin) #TheGrammys pic.twitter.com/VIJYGozHmK— Nathan Slavik (@refinedhype) February 16, 2016
While it would be a great story if one of the stars ordered in after a undeniable craving for the Golden Arches, the McMuffins were probably on hand because McDonald's was a Grammys sponsor.
But if they really wanted to make stars feel like they were getting the fast food celebrity treatment, they could have at least brought over some early-release Shamrock Shakes. Real celebs don't wait for March.
Advertisement