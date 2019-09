Levin caught his big break during the O.J. Simpson trial when the founder attempted to shed light on new evidence about the case, but ended up misreading the time stamp on a video.The name "TMZ" hails from an old movie phrase "Thirty Mile Zone," which refers to the boundaries of the city of Los Angeles. Levin shortened it to TMZ. Other names considered were “Feed the Beast,” “Frenzie,” and “Buzz Feed.”It once took less than 10 minutes for a breaking news story of a celebrity arrest to be confirmed and written up on the site. This timeline is very common for TMZ stories.Once publicists began to realize how successful the site was becoming, they started tipping off photographers about their own clients, who they were originally trying to protect from sites like TMZ.One of Levin's favorite TMZ moments involves Kim Kardashian, before she was famous. "Levine [TMZ's original photographer] captured footage of the actress Tara Reid standing behind the velvet rope outside of Hyde, a Los Angeles night club, while Paris Hilton — Reid’s former best friend — walked right in with a new friend, a previously unknown woman named Kim Kardashian."The TMZ staff describes Levin as a dictator, and says he constantly insults and degrades them. One former assignment-desk producer told Schmidle, “Harvey has no problem publicly shaming you. He used to say, to all of us, ‘My fucking dogs are smarter than you!’ You become like a battered child. He beats you down, but the second you’re about to say, ‘Screw this place,’ he gives you a compliment, and you live for that.”Or so the founder claims. Levin "insists" that his photographers are not paparazzi, but in most cases, we beg to differ.And the most shocking of them all...Levin has said that he often passes up the JUICIEST information (one involved 15-year-old Justin Bieber substituting the N-word in one of his song lyrics) due to his own personal "code." This inner moral "code" is probably surprising to most readers of the site. It's hard to even imagine the insanely scandalous information it might choose not to publish.Read the entire The New Yorker article here