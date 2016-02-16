

1. The site runs off of anonymous tips.

The site depends on tips from sources, and they get more than 100 every single day.



2. It breaks major news stories.

The site broke the news of Michael Jackson's death in 2009. Hundreds of court and legal documents file in and out of the building every day, regarding celebrity arrests, lawsuits, and other scandals.



3. Celebrities have a love-hate relationship with the site — and with Levin.

Alec Baldwin has some MAJOR beef with the site, which published a heated voicemail he left his daughter back in 2007. He told The New Yorker, “There was a time when my greatest wish was to stab Harvey Levin with a rusty implement and watch his entrails go running down my forearm, in some Macbethian stance. I wanted him to die in my arms, while looking into my eyes, and I wanted to say to him, ‘Oh, Harvey, you thoughtless little pig.’” The actor finished with, "He is a festering boil on the anus of American media.” However, other celebrities, like Britney Spears, can't get enough. “I can’t tell you how many times we got calls from Britney Spears, or her people, who called to say, ‘She’s going to get a tan,’” one staff member told Schmidle.



4. Levin started out in law, but converted to a celebrity journalist thanks to People magazine.

The site was founded in November of 2005 by Levin, who started his career teaching "with the law faculty at the University of Miami" before he switched gears and started working in journalism. He once said People magazine was like crack to him.