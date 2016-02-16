Ed Sheeran Just Pulled Off A Major Upset With This Grammy Win

If you thought the Grammy Song of the Year was an easy lock for Kendrick Lamar or Taylor Swift — you were wrong.
In a major upset, Ed Sheeran won the Grammy for Song of the Year for "Thinking Out Loud." In a category stacked with major talent, Sheeran was up against Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Little Big Town, and Wiz Khalifa.
Sheeran, along with songwriting partner Amy Wadge, accepted the award on stage from none other than music legend Stevie Wonder.
"If you could have told my 11-year-old, 5-year-old — any age — that I would receive an award from Stevie Wonder, I'd have been in shock," Sheeran said during his acceptance speech.
Sheeran said that he and Wadge wrote the song on his couch back home.
He also thanked his parents, who, Sheeran said "have flown in for the past four years to come to the Grammys, every single year. And every time I lose, they go, 'maybe next year.'"
The only person more excited than Sheeran or his parents about the big win? Sheeran's music BFF Taylor Swift, who could not contain her joy after hearing her friend's name. Honestly, Swift may have been the happiest person to lose an award than anyone in Grammys history.
This was Sheeran's second Grammy win for the night. He won his first-ever Grammy earlier in the evening, for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Thinking Out Loud."
