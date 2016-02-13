Guess who got a hair makeover just in time for Valentine's Day? Zayn Malik shared a shot of his newly pink locks on Twitter today. Or at least we assume it's in honor of that very pink holiday. Malik didn't share a caption with the photo.
It appears that Malik just added some color on top of his already blond locks, preserving the dark roots he's growing out for a bit of contrast. His hot pink look has already inspired a plethora of meme-worthy responses from his followers, from photoshopping Pink the singer onto his head to comparing it with the Powerpuff Girls to a myriad of ways they're "blessed" in the wake of this color shake-up.
Leave it to Malik to turn the whole world pink just in the nick of time. Will girlfriend and video co-star Gigi Hadid dye hers to match? Probably not, as she's in the middle of New York Fashion Week — and because it would actually break the internet.
