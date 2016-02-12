Beyoncé's "Formation" music video and her performance at Sunday's Super Bowl have been taking over the internet. We still can't stop talking about her hair, her looks, her message, or her quick reflexes.
But it appears that we weren't the only ones keenly watching Bey's every move.
One proud father, Michael Goorsky, captured his son's flawless "Formation" routine during the halftime performance and posted a video to Twitter.
In only a matter of seconds, his son is already perfectly picking up the routine. From his head wobble to the precise marching to the effortless shoulder shimmys — Beyoncé would be proud.
My son loved halftime— Michael Goorsky (@MrGoorsky) February 8, 2016
Knees movin' like @Beyonce #retweet these dance skills#SuperBowlHaiku pic.twitter.com/H5O7iNI15r
Another pretty impressive dance homage to Queen B comes from a choreographer named WilldaBeast Adams. His dancers had a bit more experience and time to practice the moves, and damn do they know how to work it.
If you're interested in learning the above dance, or at least using it as a baseline for your own unique choreography to Bey's song, you can download a tutorial here. Unfortunately, Goorsky's son's moves are not quite as easy to replicate. Sorry guys, some people just have that natural gift for getting in formation.
Slay.
