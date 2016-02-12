What was once an idea from two UC Berkeley engineers is now a reality — and an empowering, innovative, sexy reality at that. The Lioness vibrator, formerly known as the SmartBod, is now available for pre-order, with a mission to totally change how women get off.
Like other vibrators, the Lioness is designed to stimulate and please, complete with an ergonomic handle. However, with its integrated smartphone app and embedded sensors, it goes beyond the regular functions of a sex toy to behave more like a health tracker.
The sensors measure body temperature, movement, and vaginal contractions when the vibrator's in use, and then sends that data to the app. You can track up to 20 sessions on the app, and the tracking only gets more accurate with regular use. This data keeps users up to speed on what conditions, positions, and motions help them reach orgasm, while noting what may impede your climax, from your mood to your cycle.
This format serves as a powerful reminder that your sexual health isn't some taboo thing — much like your cardiovascular fitness, for example, it's great to track what's normal for you and what isn't, so you can improve.
The app also allows users to send anonymous questions to fellow users and experts in sexual health, which encourages conversations. In the video below, CEO and cofounder Liz Klinger explains that she "wanted to create a vibrator that could empower women to learn more about their own bodies." More than anything, Klinger hopes the Lioness will simultaneously inform women about their health and how to have their best orgasm.
