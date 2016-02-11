Walking Dead fans know him as Rick Grimes, but to us, Andrew Lincoln will forever and ever be Mark, the world's worst wedding videographer and crummy best man from Love Actually. He's the one who woos Keira Knightley with a bit of poster board, despite the fact that she's just married his best friend. It's supposed to be romantic, but comes off as creepy and backstabbing.
Just ask Lincoln, who admits that Mark's love-sick behavior was a little over the top.
"He is a stalker," the British actor told The Wrap. “That was my question to [director] Richard Curtis. ‘Do you not think we’re sort of borderline stalker territory here?’ And he said, ‘No, no. Not with you playing it, darling. You’ll be alright.'”
Nope. Still a stalker.
It's not lost on Lincoln that Mark's affections only scored him a pity kiss, and not an actual date.
"I quite like the fact that I’m in one of the most romantic movies playing the only guy who doesn’t get the girl," he said.
Tough break. Team Peter all the way.
Just ask Lincoln, who admits that Mark's love-sick behavior was a little over the top.
"He is a stalker," the British actor told The Wrap. “That was my question to [director] Richard Curtis. ‘Do you not think we’re sort of borderline stalker territory here?’ And he said, ‘No, no. Not with you playing it, darling. You’ll be alright.'”
Nope. Still a stalker.
It's not lost on Lincoln that Mark's affections only scored him a pity kiss, and not an actual date.
"I quite like the fact that I’m in one of the most romantic movies playing the only guy who doesn’t get the girl," he said.
Tough break. Team Peter all the way.
Advertisement