If you had any doubts that Beyoncé was one of the best people
in show business of all time, you can put them to rest. She reached out to New York Times magazine staff writer Jenna Wortham with flowers and a note after Wortham wrote about Beyoncé's new track, "Formation."
Wortham took part in a critical dialog about the song and video with Jon Caramanica and Wesley Morris in a piece that ran on the front page of the Times' Arts section.
"[Beyoncé's] idea of swag is keeping hot sauce in her bag while she’s decked out in Givenchy," Wortham wrote. "That’s baller, and that’s why the world slash Internet is going nuts. It’s a dab in a video form, playing on a loop; it’s phenomenally delicious."
Beyoncé reaching out to Wortham is a great example of a celebrity appreciating the people that engage in the industry of celebrity. She's been in the business long enough to recognize that strong critical reception goes hand-in-hand with huge album sales. It's also just about the most gracious thing anyone's ever done for a critic. Plus, look at "Formation." It's a near-perfect piece of radical social art that doubles as an insanely catchy song.
Someone asked if Wortham fabricated the note, and she responded perfectly.
.@brokeymcpoverty then why is the accent right on the card and wrong in my tweet lol— Jenna //\\ Wortham (@jennydeluxe) February 10, 2016
