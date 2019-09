Wortham took part in a critical dialog about the song and video with Jon Caramanica and Wesley Morris in a piece that ran on the front page of the Times' Arts section "[Beyoncé's] idea of swag is keeping hot sauce in her bag while she’s decked out in Givenchy," Wortham wrote. "That’s baller, and that’s why the world slash Internet is going nuts. It’s a dab in a video form, playing on a loop; it’s phenomenally delicious."Beyoncé reaching out to Wortham is a great example of a celebrity appreciating the people that engage in the industry of celebrity. She's been in the business long enough to recognize that strong critical reception goes hand-in-hand with huge album sales. It's also just about the most gracious thing anyone's ever done for a critic. Plus, look at " Formation ." It's a near-perfect piece of radical social art that doubles as an insanely catchy song.Someone asked if Wortham fabricated the note, and she responded perfectly.