Vanessa Hudgens' Photo From Her Dad's Gravesite Will Make You Tear Up

Vanessa Hudgens' father, Greg Hudgens, passed away on January 30, the night before the actress' highly anticipated turn as Rizzo in Grease: Live. Viewers applauded Hudgens on her ability to deliver such an impressive performance while dealing with the news of her dad's death.
In the days following, Hudgens has been posting pictures in memory of her father. Yesterday, she shared a picture of his gravesite at the cemetery where he is buried.
"Rest in peace daddy," she captioned the post. In the photo, you can see a picture of her father in uniform, from his days as a firefighter. Hudgens' father died from stage 4 cancer. She also previously dedicated an award to him and his struggle with the disease.
Fans have continued to express their support as Hudgens weathers this difficult time.
