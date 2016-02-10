Michael Cavallari's Cause Of Death Revealed

The Utah State Medical Examiner's Office has determined a cause of death in the case of Kristin Cavallari's older brother, Michael. The 30-year-old's death has been ruled accidental, E! News reports.
Officials have ruled that Cavallari died of hypothermia after being exposed to the elements. His body was found on December 10, several days after Cavallari was reported missing. His Honda Civic was found abandoned on the side of the road near Moab, Utah on November 27, prompting an investigation and raising fears that Cavallari had committed suicide. The Medical Examiner's report officially dismisses that theory.
Kristin Cavallari has yet to comment on the findings, but has been vocal in the past about her heartbreak. After Cavallari's body was found, she took to Instagram to write that her "heart is in a million pieces."
Below is one of her tributes to her brother.
