At just 19, actress and activist Zendaya already has more worldly wisdom and a positive outlook that's usually attained by people twice her age. The star proved this yet again, in her unfiltered video interview with Glamour.com.
The clip, "Zendaya: 19 Things About Her 19-Year-Old Self," features the Disney star-turned-young Hollywood powerhouse, talking honestly about everything from her nicknames to her dating life to her beauty secrets to being a vegetarian.
Oh, and she has a really cute puppy.
While most of these facts are fun reminders of why we would want to be her friend (she loves watching Scandal, too), we really love the fact that she's a proud UNAIDS ambassador. She even reminds her young fans, "It's cool to know your status. It is cool to get tested."
Could she be any cooler? Other child stars take note: this is how you do it.
Fact: you can watch Zendaya's Glamour.com video below.
