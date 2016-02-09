Story from Music

Here's How To Score Presale Beyoncé Tickets

Erin Donnelly
Photo: MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock.
Are you ready for this jelly? You had better be.

Tickets for Beyoncé's Formation World Tour are going on presale today at noon EST. Cancel your lunch plans immediately.

American Express announced on Twitter that their card-members are available to purchase tickets today in special markets. The presale code to use is: formation.

Purchasers are limited to eight tickets per transaction, so get your Beyhive coordinated.

Not surprisingly, some Bey fans are losing their shit in the rush to get tickets.


May the odds be ever in your favor, people.
