Are you ready for this jelly? You had better be.
Tickets for Beyoncé's Formation World Tour are going on presale today at noon EST. Cancel your lunch plans immediately.
American Express announced on Twitter that their card-members are available to purchase tickets today in special markets. The presale code to use is: formation.
Purchasers are limited to eight tickets per transaction, so get your Beyhive coordinated.
Tickets for Beyoncé's Formation World Tour are going on presale today at noon EST. Cancel your lunch plans immediately.
American Express announced on Twitter that their card-members are available to purchase tickets today in special markets. The presale code to use is: formation.
Purchasers are limited to eight tickets per transaction, so get your Beyhive coordinated.
Not surprisingly, some Bey fans are losing their shit in the rush to get tickets.
@AmericanExpress I'll be sleeping on the couch if I don't get Formation tickets for my wife. #AmexPresale #Atlanta— DaRealHIP (@DaRealHIP) February 9, 2016
#Amex customer service today like: For English, press 1.For Spanish, press 2. For ?'s about the #Amexpresale from anxious Yonce fans,press 3— Christina Catechis (@CCManiavini) February 8, 2016
#AmexPresale is going to be the Hunger Games on Tuesday.— toni childish (@neosoulful) February 8, 2016
May the odds be ever in your favor, people.
Advertisement