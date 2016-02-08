Does Kris Jenner think she exploited her family so she could be famous? In a word: "Nooooo."
Or so she recently told Bazaar.
In an interview for the magazine's March issue, the momager candidly discussed looming accusations that she exchanged her children's privacy for a wealthier life in the public eye. Jenner even managed to work in a comment about how that assumption is uniquely gendered.
"I made and created a show that my family was all on board with, and we were so excited because we got to work together," she explained, adding that the criticism could have something to do with the fact that she's a woman.
"I think there's definitely an attitude when a woman accomplishes anything," she continued. "But I also think people are very jealous. Or are bitter and angry about their own lives. So maybe they don't have anything else to do but be nasty and criticize someone else. That sounds like a simple answer, but I don't think it's much deeper than that."
As for how she handles the heat? Turns out, Kris isn't too worried about what people think on the fame-and-exploitation front. "There are so many millions of people who are great to us that I can't worry about some idiot in Oklahoma."
"You just have to have a thick skin and say, 'That poor person, I feel sorry for you,'" she added. We definitely think the Kardashian matriach won that round.
