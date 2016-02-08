That Time Robin Williams Was A Denver Broncos Cheerleader

The late Robin Williams had a famous fondness for the San Francisco Giants. According to his daughter, Zelda Williams, he also had a soft spot for the Denver Broncos.
Zelda got in the Super Bowl Sunday spirit by sharing a throwback photo of her father wearing a Denver Broncos cheerleading uniform. In true Robin Williams style, the fuzz is on full display, but dare we say he looked pretty hot? Those boots are everything.
"Poppo rocked that Bronco's cheer skirt like a champ, and no one can tell me otherwise," Williams' proud daughter captioned the pic. She'll get no argument from us.
Williams' support seems to have helped. The Broncos won last night's game, just as his beloved Giants won the World Series just months after his 2014 death.
