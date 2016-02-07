Mark Zuckerberg Shares His Mastery Of Mandarin For Chinese New Year

Happy Lunar New Year from Priscilla, Max and me! In the Year of the Monkey, I hope you and all your loved ones find happiness, health and good fortune.Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Saturday, February 6, 2016
Mark Zuckerberg is more than a tech whiz. Apparently, the Facebook founder is also a master of several languages, including Chinese.
The billionaire flexed his Mandarin skills in a viral Facebook video that celebrates the Chinese New Year.
With his wife, Priscilla, and daughter, Maxima, by his side, Zuckerberg encourages his followers to find "happiness, health, and good fortune" in the Year of the Monkey.
To commemorate the Lunar New Year, Zuckerberg treated his talented staff to a dinner prepared by world-renowned chefs from China. In the clip, he shared his love for the duck. Priscilla also let the 20 million viewers of the video know that the couple and their family gathered for a nice dinner.
This New Year also has great meaning for the couple. Their adorable daughter, Max, got her Chinese name! The doting parents bestowed the name Chen Mengyu on their baby girl. Chen is Priscilla's surname, while Mengyu represents the duo's "hope for a brighter tomorrow for the world."
How precious and thoughtful is that?
To commemorate the Lunar New Year, Zuckerberg treated his talented staff to a dinner prepared by world-renowned chefs from China. In the clip, he shared his love for the duck. Priscilla also let the 20 million viewers of the video know that the couple and their family gathered for a nice dinner.
This New Year also has great meaning for the couple. Their adorable daughter, Max, got her Chinese name! The doting parents bestowed the name Chen Mengyu on their baby girl. Chen is Priscilla's surname, while Mengyu represents the duo's "hope for a brighter tomorrow for the world."
How precious and thoughtful is that?
Prosperity has come to the Zuckerbergs, but maybe their wishes for good fortune will sprinkle on the rest of us.
Advertisement