Marco Rubio Made Some Extreme Statements About Abortion At The GOP Debate

During Saturday's GOP primary debate in New Hampshire, Florida Senator Marco Rubio suggested that former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton supports abortion up until a woman's due date.
"To me, the issue of life is not a political issue. It's a human rights issue," Rubio said at Saturday's Republican debate. He added that abortion legislation hasn't been a prominent topic in the Democratic primary debates thus far.
"Why doesn't the media ask Hillary Clinton why she believes that all abortions should be legal, even on the due date of that unborn child?" Rubio asked.
Surprisingly enough, this wasn't the first time he made that argument. On Thursday, Rubio told CNN that Clinton "believes there should be no such thing as an illegal abortion — even on the due date."
Clinton has previously said that she would hesitate to limit late-term abortions because of the possibility of serious medical issues that would prompt a third-trimester termination. But politics aside, abortion isn't usually accessible on due dates. As the Guttmacher Institute notes, 43 states "prohibit some abortions after a certain point in pregnancy," often around the point of fetal viability. Some states, however, permit later abortions when necessary to preserve a woman's life.
At Saturday's debate, Rubio said he'd rather lose the presidential election than step down on his pro-life views. "I just believe deeply that all human life is worthy of the protection of our laws," he said.
