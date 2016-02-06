Rihanna better work! The Bajan beauty is shooting the video for "Work," the electric first single from her platinum album, ANTI. As usual, RiRi shared snippets with her Navy on Snapchat, offering an eye-popping look at her wardrobe and dance skills.
This video is lit. It features the "Umbrella" singer giving good-girl-gone-bad vibes with a jet-black bob and bright, multicolored mesh dress. She's swinging her hips on dance partners as they twerk and body roll around her.
It's a perfect video for this single; a Caribbean-infused song that is persuading many to hit the dance floor and shake their derrières.
Everybody's favorite rapper, Drake, isn't featured in Rihanna's snaps, though he's on the song as well. However, according to a shot from the set, the bearded MC will appear in the video. Will the duo grind on each other? Will they rekindle that "Take Care" chemistry on set? I guess we'll have to wait and find out.
Rihanna hasn't performed "Work" live, but that may soon change.
The Grammys announced on Instagram that the eight-time winner will grace the stage as a performer. With so much new material to choose from, it's hard to tell which tune she'll belt. Here's hoping she winds and grinds to "Work."
