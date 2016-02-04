Hilary Duff may be the star of Younger, but the 28-year-old only recently joined one of the most popular apps for youth — Snapchat.
"Little late to the party but follow me on #snapchat! Ohheyhilary," she captioned the Instagram post announcing her grand arrival on the platform yesterday.
"Little late to the party but follow me on #snapchat! Ohheyhilary," she captioned the Instagram post announcing her grand arrival on the platform yesterday.
Duff joins a large crowd of celebrities already quite active on the app. Most share revealing tidbits from their day-to-day lives like working out, hanging with non-famous friends, and behind-the-scenes action at work.
We're hoping for all of the above from Duff. So far, she's off to a great start.
She's already learned how to play with the filters.
Advertisement
She entertained herself while waiting for a doctor's appointment by watching her Snapchat friends grow.
And, as stars do, she Snapchatted her glam squad prepping for an event.
Advertisement