13 Moments From Kitten Bowl III That Are Purrfection

Kitten Bowl III kicks off Sunday, February 7, at 12 p.m. EST on the Hallmark Channel — and we're so ready for the feline footballing.
Well before the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos take the field for Super Bowl 50, kitten players will take to a miniature stadium to chase around tiny footballs, paw at each other, and, of course, catnap. According to Hallmark, it'll be "the nation's most athletic, adorable, and adoptable kittens in a claws-out, paws-out showdown."
The best part about the annual fur fest? Everyone wins in the end.
"Not only are these cats some of the best players in the Feline Football League (FFL), but also they are looking for their forever homes,” Boomer Esiason, FFL commissioner, said in a press release. “These champions will make loving and playful additions to any family looking to adopt an animal in need.”
The Hallmark Channel partnered with the North Shore Animal League America and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation to make sure all the kittens featured are adopted and placed in loving homes after the telecast.
We wish we could start watching right meow! But until then, here's a cat's-eye view of what to expect at the cutest sporting event of the season.