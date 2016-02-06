13 Moments From Kitten Bowl III That Are Purrfection

Kitten Bowl III kicks off Sunday, February 7, at 12 p.m. EST on the Hallmark Channel — and we're so ready for the feline footballing.



Well before the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos take the field for Super Bowl 50, kitten players will take to a miniature stadium to chase around tiny footballs, paw at each other, and, of course, catnap. According to Hallmark, it'll be "the nation's most athletic, adorable, and adoptable kittens in a claws-out, paws-out showdown."

