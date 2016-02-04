Taylor Swift's New Career Move Is Straight Out Of Kim Kardashian's Playbook

Don't worry — Taylor Swift isn't coming out with a book of selfies, nor is she starring in her own reality show. She is, however, following Kim Kardashian's lead by launching a mobile game of her own.
The BBC reports that the pop star has signed a multi-year partnership with Glu Mobile, the gaming company behind Kardashian's hugely successful Kim Kardashian: Hollywood app. Swift's first app will come out later this year.
"We realize that Taylor and her global fan base expect a new and highly differentiated mobile gaming experience," Niccolo de Masi, Glu Mobile's chief executive, said in a statement to the BBC.
"Glu is equally committed to designing never before seen gameplay elements that utilize Taylor's unique creativity."
How will you earn points? By adding celebrities to your squad? By getting over a breakup? By collecting cats and naming them after TV heroines? Inquiring minds want to know.
Stay tuned for more details, Swifties.
