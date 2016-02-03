You Won't Believe That Mindy Kaling Used To Live Here

In the words of Drake, "Started from the bottom now we're here."
We hope that's what Mindy Kaling was listening to as she recently cruised past a particular condemned apartment complex in Los Angeles. An apartment complex that she used to call home over a decade ago.
The comedian, writer, and actress shared a photo on Instagram of the exterior of a rundown stucco building, and explained its importance to her.
"This condemned building is where I first lived when I moved to Los Angeles eleven years ago! I lived here when I was a staff writer at The Office. Fun fact: my AIM screen name was "fairfax1240" 'cause I was so proud of it, until @picturesoftext told me I should change it. Watched A LOT of Chappelle's Show in here. #mindyfromtheblock" she wrote.
We hope that's what Mindy Kaling was listening to as she recently cruised past a particular condemned apartment complex in Los Angeles. An apartment complex that she used to call home over a decade ago.
The comedian, writer, and actress shared a photo on Instagram of the exterior of a rundown stucco building, and explained its importance to her.
"This condemned building is where I first lived when I moved to Los Angeles eleven years ago! I lived here when I was a staff writer at The Office. Fun fact: my AIM screen name was "fairfax1240" 'cause I was so proud of it, until @picturesoftext told me I should change it. Watched A LOT of Chappelle's Show in here. #mindyfromtheblock" she wrote.
This condemned building is where I first lived when I moved to Los Angeles eleven years ago! I lived here when I was a staff writer at The Office. Fun fact: my AIM screen name was "fairfax1240" 'cause I was so proud of it, until @picturesoftext told me I should change it. Watched A LOT of Chappelle's Show in here. #mindyfromtheblock
#Mindyfromtheblock has achieved a lot since moving to the City of Angels 11 years ago. It just goes to show that following your dreams can really pay off. And if you have to spend a few years in a crumbling apartment, then so be it. It will be worth it.
Advertisement