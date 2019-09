Is This REALLY How Much It Costs To Get Married?

We all know weddings are expensive. But just how much do people shell out for their "I Dos"? A little over $12,000 according to a new study — which actually sounds like a much lower number than we were expecting. Thumbtack , an online service that connects consumers with professionals, just released its Annual Wedding Trends Report , which includes information about the cost of weddings and trends in hairstyles, photography, and more. It found that the amount an average American couple will spend on a wedding was about $12,189.That number is much lower than previous estimates — specifically compared to The Knot's most recent Real Weddings Study , which found that the average cost of an American wedding was $31,213. That's almost a $20,000 difference!Thumbtack says there are "misconceptions" about all those $30K weddings."At Thumbtack, we analyzed data from more than 750,000 price quotes for the most popular wedding services to find out what couples typically pay — for everything from the DJ to the decorator," the study says