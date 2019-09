Another day, another amazing product only available in Japan . This time, it’s a Hello Kitty cell phone. That’s right: Everyone’s favorite cat may not actually be a cat after all , but she can place calls The new phone , which will retail for around $100, will be available in April. Unlike the flip phones of our adolescence, this one will be be WiFi- and Bluetooth-enabled. While the screen is full-color, it’s a far cry from our iPhones. It has a 1.54-inch screen, which is just enough space to see a text or phone number, but certainly not enough to fire up a game of 2048.While we’d be remiss to give up our favorite apps , maybe now is the time to switch. After all, since we’ve reached “ peak iPhone ,” maybe the next big thing will be retro-style mobiles. And not only is Hello Kitty adorable as a phone, we imagine she’d be way easier to throw into our purses. ( Mashable