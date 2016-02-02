The online dating service Match has just released the results of its sixth annual Singles in America study, and with the presidential election rapidly approaching, researchers zeroed in on how politics and dating collide.
After surveying 5,504 single American adults, ranging from 18 to over 70, Match found that singles who are passionate about politics have 13% more orgasms, and are 32% more likely to have multiple orgasms than the uninvested. This was the case for Democrats and Republicans alike.
Political apathy, on the other hand, was considered a deal-breaker for a significant number of singles, with 25% of those surveyed saying they wouldn't date someone who isn't registered to vote, and 35% saying they wouldn't date someone who "does not have an opinion on key political issues."
Match also uncovered fascinating differences between singles based on their picks for president. First, the party breakdown: 40% of singles surveyed identified as Democrat, 19% as Republican, and 15% as Independent, while 24% claimed no affiliation. And these daters weren't shying away from thorny conversations, either: The study found that a good political conversation on a first date boosted chances of a second date taking place by 91%, and 79% of singles said they were willing to date someone from a different party.
After taking a specific look at the differences between Clinton fans and Trump supporters, Match discovered that Trump supporters were 99% more likely than Clinton fans to have a sex tape of themselves, and 1,104% more likely to expect "sexual contact" on a first date. Trump supporters were also 82% more likely to be unemployed. As Helen Fisher, PhD and advisor to Match, commented to The Washington Post, "One thing that Trump doesn’t have is impulse control, and that’s very appealing to this group of people."
Clinton fans, meanwhile, were 129% more likely than Trump supporters to drink red wine, and 606% more likely to identify as gay; they were also 102% more likely to lie about how many sex partners they've had.
While voting and dating may not have much to do with one another, if you're looking for love and were waiting for a sign to get involved in this year's race, this may be it. Don't forget to scope your local polling place for romantic prospects.
This month, we're sharing steamy personal stories, exploring ways to have even better sex, and wading through the complicated dynamics that follow us into the bedroom. Here's to a very happy February. Check out more right here.
After surveying 5,504 single American adults, ranging from 18 to over 70, Match found that singles who are passionate about politics have 13% more orgasms, and are 32% more likely to have multiple orgasms than the uninvested. This was the case for Democrats and Republicans alike.
Political apathy, on the other hand, was considered a deal-breaker for a significant number of singles, with 25% of those surveyed saying they wouldn't date someone who isn't registered to vote, and 35% saying they wouldn't date someone who "does not have an opinion on key political issues."
Match also uncovered fascinating differences between singles based on their picks for president. First, the party breakdown: 40% of singles surveyed identified as Democrat, 19% as Republican, and 15% as Independent, while 24% claimed no affiliation. And these daters weren't shying away from thorny conversations, either: The study found that a good political conversation on a first date boosted chances of a second date taking place by 91%, and 79% of singles said they were willing to date someone from a different party.
After taking a specific look at the differences between Clinton fans and Trump supporters, Match discovered that Trump supporters were 99% more likely than Clinton fans to have a sex tape of themselves, and 1,104% more likely to expect "sexual contact" on a first date. Trump supporters were also 82% more likely to be unemployed. As Helen Fisher, PhD and advisor to Match, commented to The Washington Post, "One thing that Trump doesn’t have is impulse control, and that’s very appealing to this group of people."
Clinton fans, meanwhile, were 129% more likely than Trump supporters to drink red wine, and 606% more likely to identify as gay; they were also 102% more likely to lie about how many sex partners they've had.
While voting and dating may not have much to do with one another, if you're looking for love and were waiting for a sign to get involved in this year's race, this may be it. Don't forget to scope your local polling place for romantic prospects.
This month, we're sharing steamy personal stories, exploring ways to have even better sex, and wading through the complicated dynamics that follow us into the bedroom. Here's to a very happy February. Check out more right here.
Advertisement