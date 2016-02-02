JetBlue Is Offering $29 Flights For Leap Day — But You Need To Act Fast

JetBlue is having a one-day flash sale — and it's a doozy. In honor of Leap Day, the airline is offering dozens of domestic one-way flights for just $29. The only catch? To take advantage of the deals, you have to book by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2 (which is tonight), and you have to travel on Monday, February 29.
Before you ask, no, you won't have to travel to (or from) some obscure airport in the middle of nowhere. There are lots of flights departing from major cities like New York, Boston, L.A., and D.C., with destinations that include Fort Lauderdale, San Francisco, Charleston, and many more. Better yet, the low ticket price includes taxes and fees (though checked bags still cost extra, because the world is a terrible place).
Of course, unless you want to plan a same-day jaunt, you'll only get the $29 fare in one direction. But that's still a lot less than you'd spend otherwise. So hurry up and plan a trip, stat — you'll have to wait another four years for another Leap Day, but deals like this only come along once in a blue moon. (Huffington Post)
