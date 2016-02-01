Justin Bieber & Rihanna Both Had Surprise Shows This Weekend

Isn't it always the case? You put off going out to the club and the next morning you wake to find your friends talking about the huge pop star who just happened to stop by.
No doubt several people had that experience this weekend. Over at 1Oak in West Hollywood, Justin Bieber took the stage for a surprise show on Saturday night. In addition to busting out hits like "What Do You Mean?" and "Sorry," the Canadian crooner rapped onstage with Tyga and expressed his bewilderment that the crowd was eating everything up.
"How many people thought you would like Justin Bieber?" he asked club-goers. Yes, Justin, the Biebaissance has taken us all by surprise.
Meanwhile, Rihanna joined Miguel for a spot of karaoke at the Wildheart Motel installation in Los Angeles. What's on RiRi's karaoke playlist? Glad you asked.
Here she is taking on Mary J. Blige's "Not Gon' Cry."
And here's her duet to "My Girl" with Miguel. That'll teach you to stay in on the weekend.
