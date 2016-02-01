Is This Basics Brand Set To Be The Next Everlane?

With all of that in mind, how is your clothing produced?

"The pieces are cut and sewn in New York City’s Garment District in midtown Manhattan. My first run was produced in low quantity, so my sample maker was able to complete it for me. As I grow, I plan to keep working with them on the production for as long as I can. The shirts are finished with French seams and edge stitching, and the buttons are 4-millimeter-thick Australian mother-of-pearl. I’m attracted to cloth that will improve as it breaks in and ages; the oxford cloth from my first shirt collection is woven by Alumo, a renowned shirting mill in Switzerland. It's made from Giza 45 cotton, the highest quality Egyptian cotton, and the cotton plants that produce it are grown only in a microclimate in a small region east of the Nile River delta. It actually makes up only 0.4% of all of Egyptian cotton production. It’s quite rare, and it must be hand-harvested at the peak of the individual plant’s growth to preserve the quality of the fibers. This is all important because it produces a silky, strong yarn and a resulting cloth that is both fine and durable — it will last many, many wears and continue to evolve over time."