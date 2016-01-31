The 2016 SAG Awards opened as SAG Awards traditionally do, with stars sharing anecdotes about their experiences in the industry. Often, these short speeches are silly, but Queen Latifah's was different.



In the few seconds the camera was on her, Latifah was powerful and inspirational. She listed what detractors have said to her and then declared, "Dammit, I am enough."



"I have often been told I'm not thin enough, I'm not white enough, I'm not short enough, I'm not man enough," she said. "Dammit, I am enough. I am Queen Latifah, and I am an actor."



Latifah is nominated this year for her role in HBO's Bessie.





