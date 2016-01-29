Watch Cara Delevigne & Derek Zoolander Have A Walk-Off

Michael Hafford
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX Shutterstock
Models, besides being really really ridiculously good looking, have one main task. To walk the runway, and to walk the runway well. Cara Delevingne has been a runway queen since she was in short pants and few mortals would dare challenge her to a walkoff. But what about an immortal? Someone so famous that even his name causes stunned silence in modeling circles?

That’s right, Derek Zoolander.

The pair staged an impromptu walk off along the Seine, featuring the Eiffel Tower prominently in the background. When it comes right down to it, Zoolander and Delevingne are much more iconic figures than some big hunk of iron and steel, regardless of its position and height.

Oh, and a dog gets in on the fun. What more can you ask for? Nothing. Nothing more.

It's a #WalkOff @zoolander

A video posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Derek @Zoolander just gave me a dog! OMG! I am falling so in love with this dog! Woof woof

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Okay. this happened. Mistake. Never should have accepted the dog. #regrets #nevertouchedhisbutthole

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

