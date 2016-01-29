Hilary Duff might be the master of her own ever-changing hair color decisions. But that doesn't mean her little guy, Luca, doesn't weigh in every once in a while.



The Younger star confessed to Ellen DeGeneres that when the show wrapped for the season, she went straight to the stylist chair for a chop and color session. After spending five hours perfecting her newly pinky-purple coif, the actress headed home to reveal the change to her 4-year-old son.



But apparently, Luca wasn't crazy about the new look. Not because he's got a problem with lilac. No, he just thought she was going to go full-on rainbow with her strands. Everybody's a critic, right? Even the pre-K crowd. Get Duff's full family update — include the current state of relations with her ex, Mike Comrie — in the Ellen interview below.



