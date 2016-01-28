

Questions from the Sorting Hat include: "A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts. It is about to smash, crush, and tear several irreplaceable items and treasures. In which order would you rescue these objects from the troll’s club, if you could?," as well as "White or black?," among several others.



If you've been sorted before on Pottermore, you'll be able to return to your original house. For newbies: Good luck winding up in Gryffindor. Historically speaking, that's where all the cool kids land.

