Most muggles of a certain generation already know which Harry Potter house they're most likely to wind up in. But if you're still wondering where you'd call home at Hogwarts, the answer is close at hand.
The Sorting Hat has returned to Pottermore, along with a quiz that will tell you if you belong in Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin. "The Sorting Hat is one of the cleverest enchanted objects most witches and wizards will ever meet," reads the on-site description. "It literally contains the intelligence of the four founders, can speak (through a rip near its brim) and is skilled at Legilimency, which enables it to look into the wearer's head and divine his or her capabilities or mood."
Which #Hogwarts house are you in? Be sorted and have a wand choose you, now on #Pottermore: https://t.co/9WQlPBk4lg pic.twitter.com/5bMAjywjLL— Pottermore (@pottermore) January 28, 2016
Questions from the Sorting Hat include: "A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts. It is about to smash, crush, and tear several irreplaceable items and treasures. In which order would you rescue these objects from the troll’s club, if you could?," as well as "White or black?," among several others.
If you've been sorted before on Pottermore, you'll be able to return to your original house. For newbies: Good luck winding up in Gryffindor. Historically speaking, that's where all the cool kids land.
