Most muggles of a certain generation already know which Harry Potter house they're most likely to wind up in. But if you're still wondering where you'd call home at Hogwarts, the answer is close at hand. The Sorting Hat has returned to Pottermore , along with a quiz that will tell you if you belong in Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin. "The Sorting Hat is one of the cleverest enchanted objects most witches and wizards will ever meet," reads the on-site description. "It literally contains the intelligence of the four founders, can speak (through a rip near its brim) and is skilled at Legilimency, which enables it to look into the wearer's head and divine his or her capabilities or mood."