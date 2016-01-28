Kris Jenner Had A Miscarriage Before Kendall — & O.J. Simpson’s Wife Helped Her Through It

Kris Jenner is continuing to speak about her family's connection to O.J. Simpson and his late ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, as the premiere of FX's American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson looms.
Jenner, who will be portrayed by Selma Blair in the series, opened up to People about her friendship with Nicole. According to the momager, her "amazing friend," who was killed in 1994, got her through a difficult miscarriage.
"Before I got pregnant with Kendall, I had a miscarriage at three months," Jenner revealed. "Nicole really got me through that."
"I had never run before," Jenner said. "And Nicole would encourage me. She got me running — and she told, me, 'I promise you'll get pregnant [again].' In the middle of that, she said, 'I'm going to give you all of my maternity clothes.' Allen Schwartz made Nicole this entire wardrobe of maternity dresses. She had them in every color. And she gave them all to me."
The mother-of-six added, "There were some really great precious moments we shared, [ones] that you have when you spend your life with someone."
