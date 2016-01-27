Mariska Hargitay Loves Ice-T's New Baby, Really Loves Hashtags

Mariska Hargitay doesn't spend all her time being Olivia Benson, or appearing in Taylor Swift videos. Sometimes, she gets to chill with babies, too — like her Law and Order: SVU co-star Ice-T's new daughter, Chanel Nicole. Earlier today, Hargitay shared a photo of herself and the adorable baby — with a healthy sprinkling of hashtags. She captioned the snapshot, "This baby#CouldNotBeAnyCuter. #IceIceBaby#CocosChanel#LetsGetThisBabyOnScreen #AStarIsBorn#DaddysEyes #LoveHeadbandOnFleek."
Little Chanel Nicole is only 2 months old, according to People, but Hargitay is right — she does have serious headband game. Nicole "Coco" Austin, Chanel Nicole's mother, has also been posting super-cute photos of the new arrival. And to prove Chanel Nicole is truly a social media savvy infant, she has her own Instagram account. With less than two months on earth, she's gained over 240,000 followers.
