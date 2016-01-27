Mariska Hargitay Loves Ice-T's New Baby, Really Loves Hashtags

Molly Horan
Mariska Hargitay doesn't spend all her time being Olivia Benson, or appearing in Taylor Swift videos. Sometimes, she gets to chill with babies, too — like her Law and Order: SVU co-star Ice-T's new daughter, Chanel Nicole. Earlier today, Hargitay shared a photo of herself and the adorable baby — with a healthy sprinkling of hashtags. She captioned the snapshot, "This baby#CouldNotBeAnyCuter. #IceIceBaby#CocosChanel#LetsGetThisBabyOnScreen #AStarIsBorn#DaddysEyes #LoveHeadbandOnFleek."

This baby #CouldNotBeAnyCuter. #IceIceBaby #CocosChanel #LetsGetThisBabyOnScreen #AStarIsBorn #DaddysEyes #LoveHeadbandOnFleek @icet @coco

A photo posted by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on


Little Chanel Nicole is only 2 months old, according to People, but Hargitay is right — she does have serious headband game. Nicole "Coco" Austin, Chanel Nicole's mother, has also been posting super-cute photos of the new arrival. And to prove Chanel Nicole is truly a social media savvy infant, she has her own Instagram account. With less than two months on earth, she's gained over 240,000 followers.

The many faces of @babychanelnicole ..She already turns on for the camera

A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture