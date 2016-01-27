Hailey Baldwin definitely isn't the first star to have her personal information leaked online. But the 19-year-old had quite possibly the most chill reaction of them all.
The rising model took to Twitter to address the many messages she received after her phone number was made public. "Honestly, my number being leaked is whatever," Baldwin wrote. "Just a headache. I'm genuinely shocked at the things that were texted and said to me."
"I'm just bummed that people think all this horrible stuff about me," she added. "But that's the world we live in!" were her final words on the subject, aside from wishing her followers good night with a smiley face.
Baldwin joins the growing list of celebrities who have been hacked, their private information invaded and shared. Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett Johansson, among others, have been victimized. Politicians aren't immune to this type of invasion, either. In fact, earlier this year, Donald Trump shared Lindsey Graham's phone number, and Miley Cyrus published Senator Tom Cotton's digits on Twitter last spring.
While Baldwin may be chalking up the whole unfortunate incident to the world we live in today, that doesn't make it any less infuriating or awful.
