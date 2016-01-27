It's Okay If You Have A Crush On Justin Bieber's Great-Grandpa

We all know what DILF means. And of course, MILF. But how do we feel about starting GGILF?



Okay, that might be a bit of a stretch, but this picture of a certain great-grandpa might make you think twice.



Justin Bieber recently uploaded a photo on Instagram that features a dapper gentleman in a houndstooth jacket. The sepia-toned photo is old and faded, and the subject looks very Bieber-esque.



"My great grandpa swaggin," the "Sorry" singer wrote. Between their similar eyebrows and swooped-back hair — a 'do which appears to have been in style, even back in the day — the resemblance is pretty uncanny.



