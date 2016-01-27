You could spend hours, days, weeks analyzing a song's lyrics. Or, you could just straight-up ask the singer to clear the air.



That's just what Spotify and Genius are doing. The music-streaming service and lyrics resource have teamed up for a series of Genius x Spotify Behind the Lyrics playlists. Each featured artist will reveal the inspiration behind his or her hit songs, with fun facts, quotes, and anecdotes popping up Pop-Up Video-style as you stream the tune.



Given the buzz surrounding Selena Gomez's "Same Old Love" and its possible references to Justin Bieber, the track is shrouded in just the sort of mystery SG fans want to unfold. As you can see from the exclusive video below, the rumors aren't exactly true. Sorry, conspiracy theorists.



Watch the preview, then stream the full "Same Old Love" track on Spotify. It's everything a Gomez fan could ask for.



