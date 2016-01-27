Wiz Khalifa claims that he can spit to anything. And when you’re the “only [person] [Kanye] got respect for,” people respect that.
In an appearance on The Cruz Show at Power 106 in Los Angeles, Wiz was asked if he could write to anything. Naturally, the former Mr. Amber Rose said he could. Cue the drop of Adele’s “Hello” and, subsequently, Wiz getting off a pretty good song. Now, some other people may have had this same idea but Wiz’s is the only one that opens with, “Roll one up and let’s get high.” The rest of the song is pretty one-note. Not his singing, which is probably better than it has any need or right to be, but his subject matter.
Following the maxim that good rap doesn’t have to be about anything but itself, and that Wiz is making up a remix to an Adele song, this qualifies as pretty good. It’s not necessarily as good as Action Bronson’s freestyle on Funkmaster Flex’s show but we have to give some credit for degree of difficulty.
Oh and the title? “Hella Os.” Because of course it is.
