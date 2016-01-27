Kylie Jenner Creates Decor In Her Own Image

Picture this: You’re an 18-year-old multimillionaire (many times over) whose family is famous for being themselves. Anything you do must be on brand. And you are bored of your wall decor in a side room.



So what do you do?



If you’re Kylie Jenner, you get a massive self-portrait as a mural. You say the eyes are the windows to the soul? Kylie’s eyes are the windows to the yard of her $2.7 million Calabasas mansion.



