Kylie Jenner Creates Decor In Her Own Image

Picture this: You’re an 18-year-old multimillionaire (many times over) whose family is famous for being themselves. Anything you do must be on brand. And you are bored of your wall decor in a side room.
So what do you do?
If you’re Kylie Jenner, you get a massive self-portrait as a mural. You say the eyes are the windows to the soul? Kylie’s eyes are the windows to the yard of her $2.7 million Calabasas mansion.
She Snapchatted about it yesterday. The second one even features an adorable dog, so really, we all win with that one.
Her mural selfie joins Alex Rodriguez’s painting of himself as a centaur, Steve-O’s giant back piece, and (super allegedly) the Mona Lisa as famous artistic renderings of self. Where does she fall on this scale? We’re leaning towards the Mona Lisa but we’re willing to listen to differing opinions.
