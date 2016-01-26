After Winter Storm Jonas barreled through the United States' East Coast this weekend, not all of the country's senators were back at work on Tuesday morning.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) noticed something interesting about the Senate's composition Tuesday,The Washington Post reports.
"As we convene this morning, you look around the chamber, and the presiding officer is female," Murkowski told her fellow senators Tuesday. "All of our parliamentarians are female. Our floor managers are female. All of our pages are female."
The Washington Post explains that without the rest of the Senate, the women had to formally delay the Senate's official business until their colleagues returned. But that didn't stop Murkowski from commenting on the chamber's surprising composition.
"Something is genuinely different — and I think it's genuinely fabulous," Murkowski said at the Senate's meeting on Tuesday. "Perhaps it speaks to the hardiness of women that [you] put on your boots and put your hat on and get out, slog through the mess that's out there."
On Wednesday, the Senate will discuss the bipartisan "Energy Policy Modernization Act," which Murkowski introduced with Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Washington). After Murkowski's observation, expect to see more of her male colleagues back in action.
Only Female Senators Showed Up To Work After The Snowstorm
Only female Senators showed up to work during the giant blizzard of 2016Posted by NowThis on Wednesday, January 27, 2016
