Remember when we barely knew Kendall and Kylie Jenner?Five or so years ago, the Jenner girls were just the semi-famous little sisters of Kim Kardashian, filming Taylor Swift lip-sync videos in their free time, like every other teenager.Or at least, now we know they were filming Taylor Swift lip-sync videos.On Tuesday, an old clip of the Jenner girls surfaced. In the video, Kendall and Kylie are wearing riding boots, climbing rocks, and posing with their girlfriends while lip-syncing "Better Than Revenge." The video was originally posted in November 2010, reports The Huffington Post. The uncovered footage has all the makings of any teenage music video: sand-kicking, slow-motion running, slow-motion hair-flipping, and holding cardboard cows.And to think, these girls would one day grow up be a friends with people who are in Taylor Swift's #squad . Anything is possible.