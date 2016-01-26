Remember when we barely knew Kendall and Kylie Jenner?
Five or so years ago, the Jenner girls were just the semi-famous little sisters of Kim Kardashian, filming Taylor Swift lip-sync videos in their free time, like every other teenager.
Or at least, now we know they were filming Taylor Swift lip-sync videos.
On Tuesday, an old clip of the Jenner girls surfaced. In the video, Kendall and Kylie are wearing riding boots, climbing rocks, and posing with their girlfriends while lip-syncing "Better Than Revenge." The video was originally posted in November 2010, reports The Huffington Post.
The uncovered footage has all the makings of any teenage music video: sand-kicking, slow-motion running, slow-motion hair-flipping, and holding cardboard cows.
And to think, these girls would one day grow up be a friends with people who are in Taylor Swift's #squad. Anything is possible.
