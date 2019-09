Her relief is met with dismay when she exposes her secret to her mother — who doesn't understand how a happy, young, tan woman could have an eating disorder. None of this matters, though. Jessie is about to take the world by storm after Stewart explains how much Waste Media loved her "PMS breakdown" in their last meeting. Jessie and Stewart are off to the Middle East to film her brand of videos — ending in a mad dash to the airport cut short by the issues she thought she left behind.