The Skinny is an R29 original dark comedy series that follows feminist wannabe YouTube star Jessie (Jessie Kahnweiler) as she explores love, life, and friendship in L.A. — while struggling with bulimia.
Watch, as Jessie navigates her relationships with the men in her life while still staying true to herself and mission.
If you're struggling with an eating disorder, you're not alone. The Beat (Beating Eating Disorders) Helpline can be reached on 0345 634 1414 (Adult Helpline) or 0345 634 7650 (Youthline).
As heard in this episode:
Artist: Kosha Dillz, "Awkward In A Good Way"
Artist: Money Penny, "Sonic Youth"
Artist: Colleen Greed, "Deeper Thank Love"
Artist: Latasha Alcindor aka L.A., "EarthQuake"
