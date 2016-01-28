The Skinny is an R29 original dark comedy series that follows feminist wannabe YouTube star Jessie (Jessie Kahnweiler) as she explores love, life, and friendship in L.A. — while struggling with bulimia.
After Sadie shares a video of Jessie on Vine, Jessie sees a major spike in viewership on her YouTube channel. Stewart hauls Jessie off to a meeting with Waste Media after to sell her as the new face of feminism — but she is met with a pair of plaid-wearing topknots with beards looking for an edgy girl with a voice who isn't "just a pair of tits."
The meeting comes on the heels of a surprise visit from Cole that turns into an overnight stay. Jessie must confront his true nature — and boundaries. What do you do when your ex-boyfriend has nowhere else to go?
Watch, as Jessie navigates her relationships with the men in her life while still staying true to herself and mission.