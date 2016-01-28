The Skinny Episode 3

The Skinny is an R29 original dark comedy series that follows feminist wannabe YouTube star Jessie (Jessie Kahnweiler) as she explores love, life, and friendship in L.A. — while struggling with bulimia.
Stewart sets up a media screening for Jessie's YouTube series in hopes that someone will bite and sign her as the new face of female-branded content. Though she may be edgy and out there, the duo realizes that audiences are hesitant to get behind a woman that "real." Jessie leaves with a friendship in an underage Vine star named Sadie and her teenage girl squad of sexually liberated females.
Jessie finds solace in Sadie and friends — enough to divulge her breakup with Cole and his new living status with her mom. The girls take matters into their own hands and decide to make a late-night trip to the Kahnweiler residence to drop off a few unexpected surprises on their lawn.
Watch as Jessie spends the day surrounded by crop tops and cough medicine while trying to find her place in the vast new-media landscape.