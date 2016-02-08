The Skinny is an R29 original dark comedy series that follows feminist wannabe YouTube star Jessie (Jessie Kahnweiler) as she explores love, life, and friendship in L.A. — while struggling with bulimia.
Stewart sets up a media screening for Jessie's YouTube series in hopes that someone will bite and sign her as the new face of female-branded content. Though she may be edgy and out there, the duo realizes that audiences are hesitant to get behind a woman that "real." Jessie leaves with a friendship in an underage Vine star named Sadie and her teenage girl squad of sexually liberated females.
Jessie finds solace in Sadie and friends — enough to divulge her breakup with Cole and his new living status with her mom. The girls take matters into their own hands and decide to make a late-night trip to the Kahnweiler residence to drop off a few unexpected surprises on their lawn.
Watch as Jessie spends the day surrounded by crop tops and cough medicine while trying to find her place in the vast new-media landscape.
If you're struggling with an eating disorder, you're not alone. The Beat (Beating Eating Disorders) Helpline can be reached on 0345 634 1414 (Adult Helpline) or 0345 634 7650 (Youthline).
As heard in this episode:
Artist: JP, "Superburst"
Artist: Sweaty Dune, "Drug Store," "End Party"
Artist: Kosher Dillz, "Koi Ha Kavod Lirkod"
Artist: The Julie Ruin, "Ha Ha Ha Ha"
