The Skinny is an R29 original dark comedy series that follows feminist wannabe YouTube star Jessie (Jessie Kahnweiler) as she explores love, life, and friendship in L.A. — while struggling with bulimia.Jessie Kahnweiler is a YouTube star with a bold personality — so bold that in the beginning of this series, the viewer's first glimpse of her is Kahnweiler trying to get arrested during a parade. We meet the character Jessie as she preps her apartment to pick up her boyfriend, Cole, from rehab. Cue the trash bags, Shake Weight, and practice-orgasm sounds.Everything goes to shit when Jessie brings Cole home to a full-blown welcome back party orchestrated by her mother, Jacqueline — who doesn't recognize how this could be a triggering situation for Cole. In the morning, Jessie tries to be as accommodating as possible, but quickly realizes that the dynamic has changed in their relationship.Watch as Jessie struggles with being herself while being pulled in different directions.